Council proposes extension to Filey sea wall as part of 100-year coastal defence plan

Filey Sea Wall. Gabions And Rock Armours Removal Plan. Nyc

Filey’s sea wall is set to be extended as part of a council repair scheme to prolong the lifespan of the coastal defences.

North Yorkshire Council is proposing to build an extension to the existing sea wall immediately south of Martins Ravine Slipway, Filey.

The 5-metre-long extension would be to the existing reinforced concrete seawall, which comprises steel sheet piles, alongside the installation of up to three-ton rock armour to replace existing undersized rocks that were removed.

The 1.1km stretch of sea wall at Filey was built between the 19th and 20th Centuries and shields around 800 properties with the council hoping that its long-term approach will extend its lifespan by 100 years.

Filey Sea Wall. Proposed New Wall. Nyc

The current outflanking repairs have been identified as “an integral piece of work” to maintain the wall’s structural integrity.

The seawall south and adjacent to Martins Ravine Slipway is in poor condition and requires improvement, according to a council report.

“The current rock armour has poor interlocking with no keying of stones and in places rocks have moved, and there is no evidence of the use of geotextiles – additionally, gabion baskets are being outflanked at their southern end,” the report states.

It adds: “The implications of not carrying out the works as proposed are that there will be a failure of the seawall here, putting at risk the integrity of the glacial till cliff and its hinterland.”

Filey Sea Wall Location Plan. Nyc

In June 2020, the former Scarborough Borough Council – now North Yorkshire Council – approved a business case aimed at enhancing the structural stability of the Filey sea wall.

The primary objectives include addressing the current structural issues at the face and toe of the seawall, as well as mitigating the risk of outflanking at its ends caused by “the continuous erosion of unprotected cliffs along adjoining areas”.

The first of two phases of the coastal defence strategy covers the first 50 years as part of a plan to extend its lifespan by 100 years.

The planning report for the currently proposed works adds: “To dissipate the energy of storms the enhancement of the current parallel sea defence, a circa 12m in length and 3m in width area of rock armour and two existing gabions, will need to be removed prior to construction and then strengthened once the seawall extension is in situ.”

A date for deciding on the application for the extension has not been set by the planning authority.