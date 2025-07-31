Council says pavement seating fee increase for North Yorkshire cafés is ‘good value’

King Richard III, Sandside, Scarborough. picture: Google Maps

North Yorkshire Council has said that its plan to triple the cost of obtaining a pavement licence represents ‘good value’ despite concerns about the scheme’s impact on businesses.

Cafés and pubs in North Yorkshire previously paid between zero and £100 for outdoor seating in front of their premises, but the cost of obtaining a licence will increase under plans to end “unnecessary subsidisation of the licensing regime at the expense of the council’s taxpayers”.

From August 1, a new two-year pavement licence will cost £400, and the renewal fee will be £305.

Coun Richard Foster, North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for managing the environment, said: “The pavement licensing scheme came about during the Covid-19 pandemic, to allow social distancing and meeting up outdoors.

North Yorkshire Council HQ at County Hall, Northallerton.

“The Government initially capped licence fees at £100 and council taxpayers have been subsidising the actual costs of administration and ongoing monitoring since then.

“The new cap set by the Government is £500 for an initial application and £350 for a renewal.

"Therefore, our fees of £400 and £305 represent good value for ongoing use of council-owned outdoor space for two years.”

However, the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) group said that “the last thing high street pubs and cafe bars in North Yorkshire need is a trebled fee for a pavement licence”.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), Kevin Keaveny, CAMRA director of Yorkshire, said: “Local economies benefit greatly from pubs, as they create jobs and increase footfall on the high street.

“The tripling of the pavement licence could lead to yet more high street pubs in North Yorkshire closing their doors for good.”

He added: “Government and local councils should be helping pubs survive and thrive, not penalising them for creating more space to welcome extra trade.”

Sara Griffiths, who has owned the King Richard III at Sandside, Scarborough, for almost two decades, said she was not concerned about the proposed changes.

She said the cost of applying for a pavement licence from North Yorkshire Council was cheaper than it had been with the now-defunct Scarborough Borough Council (SBC).

“Regulation has increased, and the rules are stricter, but the licence costs less,” she told the LDRS.

“If the cost is due to increase to £300 for a licence lasting two years, I personally don’t think this is bad, as it’s in line with the amount charged previously by SBC.”

A report presented to a council meeting last week stated that licence fees should be calculated on a “cost-recovery basis in order for the associated costs of the service to be met by individuals and businesses benefiting from the licensed activity”.

“Any failure to recover costs in this regard would result in a subsidisation of private enterprise at the expense of other services that the council provides to its taxpayers,” the report noted.

Coun Foster, NYC’s executive member for managing the environment, added: “Businesses are free to use their own land, if they have it, without the need for a pavement licence.

“We are also continuing to support businesses in many ways, including the offer of a fully funded food hygiene course to catering businesses in conjunction with the combined authority.”