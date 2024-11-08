Council submits plan to demolish Chantry Court flats in Bridlington's Old Town

A proposal to demolish two buildings consisting of 36 flats and communal facilities, two linked semi-detached dwellings, and a single storey double garage, has been submitted to East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s planning department.

The plans cover Chantry Court Flats, at Chantry Court on Abbotts Way, in Bridlington’s Old Town. According to the application (24/02907/DEMNOT), it is proposed that the flats will be replaced with ‘a new build to better suit the local housing need’. The application form, by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: "In January 2023 it was decided to move tenants out of Chantry Court and clear the site ready for development. “At the time the scheme was only 30% occupied and residents were feeling isolated and there was a risk that their health and wellbeing would deteriorate. “The feasibility for Chantry Court identified that refurbishment was not a viable option as the building was low quality with fundamental issues with ceiling heights and circulation widths which compromised accessibility. “In addition, the desired space standards and energy efficiency improvements could not be achieved. In contrast, new build flats could achieve modern facilities with a high standard of accommodation meeting national standards and aspiring to meet HAPPI guidance.” It added: “The demolition is necessary to avoid criminal damage and anti-social behaviour in the area. National funding for new affordable and specialist housing is on hold, pending a decision by the new Government.”