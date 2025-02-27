Council urged to uphold local consent if gas rig plans at Burniston, Scarborough, are submitted

The leaders of North Yorkshire Council have been urged to ensure that the views of residents are considered if an application to drill for gas near the North York Moors National Park is submitted by Europa Oil & Gas.

The oil and gas firm has said it is preparing to submit a formal planning application to drill for gas at Burniston, near Scarborough, and that its “proppant squeeze” project would include a 30m (98ft) drilling rig.

Before the full meeting of the authority on Wednesday February 26, a group of residents and anti-fracking activists gathered outside County Hall in Northallerton to protest against the plan.

Speaking at the meeting, Coun Rich Maw said: “Does the leader support the principle of local consent for projects such as fracking and does he agree that the definition, as currently set out in the moratorium, gives potential for hydraulic fracturing to be imposed on communities even if it were to be refused by a local government planning committee?”

Anti-fracking activists outside Burniston Village Hall. LDRS

He added: “Will the leader seek assurances from the Government that no hydraulic fracturing, including the type of fracking known as proppant squeeze, would progress without consent from the relevant local council?”

The leader of the authority, Coun Carl Les, said that “no development should happen without permission” and noted that “local planning authorities are best placed to make decisions about local developments”.

He added: “But we do need robust planning policies and decision-making to reduce the risk of decisions being overturned on appeal.

“With regard to proppant squeeze, I’ve previously written to the Government on the differing views as to the accuracy of the definitions that are used in the current moratorium but until there is a change, we have to work within those definitions.”

Coun Rich Maw - asked for assurances over the gas rig plan.

Europa has previously said that a “slurry” will be injected into the well to fracture surrounding rocks, allowing more gas to be recovered.

The technique, which has been described as “small-scale fracking”, has been accused by some of being a loophole in the UK’s moratorium on the controversial fossil fuel extraction process.

Chief executive William Holland said that if successful, the project would bring economic and job benefits and would “lower emissions by developing our domestic gas”.