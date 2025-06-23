Councillors defer decision on plans for up to 110 new houses in Pickering

The housing would be built off Malton Road, Pickering. Photo: Google.

Concerns over drainage have prompted councillors to defer a decision on plans for up to 110 new houses in Pickering.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An outline planning application has been submitted to North Yorkshire Council for a development on land west of the town’s Malton Road.

As well as the proposed housing, the scheme includes more than a hectare of designated public open space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If 110 homes were built on the agricultural land, the scheme would include 38 affordable properties.

The development was discussed by members of the Thirsk and Malton area planning committee on Thursday this week.

In its response to a consultation on the scheme, Pickering Town Council said there did not appear to be a realistic method of addressing surface water run-off in the plans for the development.

The council raised concerns about connecting the site to a sewer network that needed upgrading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting heard from a local resident who also raised concerns about drainage.

She said: “In winter, the water is gathering into two lakes in bare soil in the middle of the field.

“It takes weeks to soak away. With the houses and the roads, there’s inevitably a huge increase in the amount of surface water.

“I would question whether it’s possible it’s going to drain away with houses, tarmac and infrastructure built on the field.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application was recommended for approval, but councillors voted to defer a decision amid unresolved issues surrounding surface water drainage.

The meeting heard that further discussions with the Lead Local Flood Authority would now take place on whether a suitable drainage management could be put in place.

Conversations with Yorkshire Water would also be held amid concerns about sewage capacity in the area.

The meeting heard that the site has been allocated for some time for both housing and green infrastructure uses, with the principle of the residential uses established through the development plan.