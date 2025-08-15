Councillors set to approve demolition of seafront public toilet in Filey’s conservation area

Toilets On Royal Parade, Filey. Courtesy Align Property

Councillors have been asked to approve the demolition of a seaside public toilet in Filey’s conservation area which has been deemed a ‘potential safety hazard’.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fate of the public conveniences on Royal Parade, Filey, will be decided by the Thirsk and Malton Area Planning Committee next week.

The toilets have been closed since October last year, however, according to council officers, repairs were carried out to allow the toilets to reopen in March “for the short-term, pending demolition and subsequent replacement”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Situated directly on the Filey seafront promenade, the toilet block forms part of a row of low-rise commercial buildings, including a café, retail kiosks, and ice cream outlets.

NYC said that “the intention” is to construct a new toilet block early next year, but no plans have yet been submitted for the replacement.

The authority’s conservation officer noted that “although the toilets do not enhance the character and appearance of Filey’s conservation area, they don’t detract from it either”.

The officer urged the local planning authority to ensure that in the absence of plans for a replacement, the site should be landscaped “instead of purely becoming an unsightly gap next to the café”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No objections were made by Filey Town Council, but it highlighted that planners should consider the importance of the seasonal use of the toilets “and that the proposed timescales do not negatively impact Filey’s tourist season – either this year or next”.

The town council added: “We would expect that clear timelines for both demolition and rebuild are provided as part of the process and existing businesses and chalet owners in the vicinity should not be disadvantaged as a result of the demolition.”

Officers said that Filey Town Council’s comments were “noted, however, this application is to only consider the demolition of the building, not the loss or replacement of the public toilet facility as there is no proposed change of use to the application site”.

The Thirsk and Malton Area Planning Committee has been recommended to approve the demolition at its meeting on Thursday, August 21.