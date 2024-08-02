Councillors set to approve plan for 241 homes in Whitby despite highway concerns

A plan to build 241 new homes in Whitby is set for approval despite concerns about highway impacts during construction.

Stonebridge Homes’ proposal to build 241 homes off Sandpiper Place in Whitby will be decided by councillors on Thursday, August 8.

The proposal has been in the works since 2022, during which time the number of proposed dwellings has been reduced from 254 to 241.

The square site of arable land is located south of the Eskdale Park Estate and is 11.6 ha in size, equivalent to around 15 football pitches.

Proposed street scene of the housing project at Sandpiper Place, Whitby. Photo: Stonebridge

According to a council report, there have been several changes to the scheme including ensuring that affordable homes meet minimum space standards, decreasing reliance on frontage parking, and creating open space at the northern section of the site.

The developer, Stonebridge Homes, has said it held various public consultations including an exhibition at the former Eskdale School in July 2022 as well as distributing 850 letters to neighbouring residents.

If approved, the major development would provide 72 affordable homes – 30 per cent of the total which is the minimum required by local policy – with 169 houses set for the open market.

However, the Highway Authority (HA) and some residents have raised concerns about the impact of the construction works on local roads that run through existing estates.

Proposed Sandpiper Place housing with 'spine road' visible in purple. Photo: Stonebridge

A recent submission by the HA states that construction access for the first 120 houses “may be from the Eskdale estate if access for construction cannot be agreed through the school or via the spine road on the Broomfield estate”.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands that the issue with highway access relates to “a problem in negotiations” between two developers.

More than twenty different house types have been proposed, including one and two-storey properties.

The dwellings would comprise a mix of detached, semi-detached and short terraced homes and each property would have a front and rear garden, some with driveways or frontage parking, integral garages and single garages.

Councillors on the Scarborough and Whitby area planning committee will discuss the proposal at their meeting next week.

A report prepared for the committee states that the S106 monies – or developer contributions – agreed with the applicant would include £148,000 to fund a health infrastructure deficit of 6.38m2 at Whitby Practice Group, and £32,100 to fund the provision of two spurs of Cinder Track between the main route and connection points from the new development.

A £5,000 contribution would also be made towards monitoring the Travel Plan, as set out by the Highway Authority.

Officers said that the proposed design of the scheme had undergone several revisions and was “not unacceptable” and would “not result in unacceptable or unreasonable impacts” on the amenity of residents.

However, the development will not see a biodiversity improvement of 10 per cent as is currently required by law because the plans were submitted before the rule came into force.

The application has been recommended for approval and will be discussed at the meeting on August 8, at Scarborough Town Hall.

Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting.