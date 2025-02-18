Councillors will decide on Whitby plans for 24-hour adult gaming centre as more than 500 objections submitted

Councillors will decide on plans for a 24-hour adult gaming centre in Whitby’s town centre as the number of objections passes 500.

A proposed 24-hour adult gaming centre on the site of Whitby’s last high street bank on Baxtergate will be decided on at a meeting of North Yorkshire Council’s planning committee, instead of a decision by officers.

North Yorkshire Council has not set a date for a meeting to discuss the proposal.

Coun Neil Swannick, who represents Whitby Streonshalh, said he ‘called in’ the decision to the committee over concerns that “the proposed 24-hour use will result in significant disamenity and loss of privacy for the many residents and holiday-makers who use the residential accommodation in Baxtergate and the surrounding area”.

He added that this was “due to the likely noise and disturbance created by users of the adult gaming centre after all the other commercial premises have closed for the night”.

In its application to North Yorkshire Council, Luxury Leisure, trading as Admiral, said the conversion of the Halifax bank – due to close later this year – would “ensure footfall to the town centre”.

Such premises were “bona fide town centre uses”, adding to diversity and choice with no harmful impact on retailing activity, it added.

Since the submission of plans earlier this year, more than 500 residents have lodged objections with only six letters of support from residents.

Some locals have said the application “goes against the ethos of Whitby” while others have said it would be “good for other local businesses”.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) has contacted the applicant and its parent company for a comment but has not received a response.

In its application, Luxury Leisure, part of the Novomatic Group, stated there would be “no noisy amusement arcade equipment which attracts under-18s and has an impact on amenity”.

“The proposed 24-hour use will ensure footfall to the town centre,” it added.

However, speaking to the LDRS, Coun Swannick said: “The proposed use will negatively impact upon the local economy, to which Baxtergate, as Whitby’s primary shopping street contributes, due to the appearance of the frontage in an otherwise vibrant and active shopping area used by families and young people below the age of 18.”