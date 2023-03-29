Filey public toilets set to be demolished and replaced with modern facilities

Applicant Scarborough Council said it wants to demolish the public toilets, which have been closed since autumn last year, as it is “unsuitable for current and future use”.

It is proposed that the existing block that is “no longer fit for purpose” is replaced with a “modern seven cubicle pre-constructed toilet block”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan would see an overall reduction of facilities from nine toilets, six urinals and one disabled toilet to just six unisex toilets and one disabled toilet.

Scarborough Council said the toilets "are not fit for purpose".

A spokesperson on behalf of Filey Town Council said the authority’s planning committee supported the plan.

“The demolition of this toilet block and its subsequent replacement are considered to be a priority for Filey,” they added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Mike Cockerill, who represents Filey at Scarborough Council, has previously raised his concerns over the project’s “slow progress” and whether it would be ready in time for summer tourists.

The new toilet block, when open, will be accessed with a paid contactless entry system. The disabled toilet will require a radar key, which can be bought from the council for £5.

The block is set to be replaced with modern facilities.

There is also the option to install solar panels on the building’s roof, the plans say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work will be succeeded by the new North Yorkshire Council, which will replace Scarborough Borough Council on April 1.