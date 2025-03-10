Filey Town Council set to decide on proposal for high-speed public WiFi
Filey Town Council is set to discuss proposals for the provision of free public WiFi at a meeting on Wednesday, March 12.
Councillors will be asked to decide whether to enter into a three-year contract with North Yorkshire Council’s in-house internet provider while having to take on some of the costs.
North Yorkshire Council would cover the first year of costs.
The installation of ‘access points’ has been proposed at 14 locations across the town at a total cost of £36,000 which would be met by North Yorkshire Council.
Filey Town Council would be responsible for the maintenance of each access point which would amount to £2,380 a year or around £200 a month.
Coun Sam Cross, who represents the division on NYC, said: “I am pleased that North Yorkshire has offered to pay first year costs of free Wi-Fi because I receive a poor signal on the front and many residents complain about signal whilst walking on the front.”
If the plan is approved, Filey Town Council would also be responsible for access point replacement costs when they are required in around five years.
Free public Wi-Fi is currently available in 20 market towns across North Yorkshire via the authority’s provider NYnet, including Scarborough, Whitby, Thirsk, Malton, and Harrogate.
North Yorkshire Council has said that it is “exploring how this technology could be used to promote local shops and services and create a different town centre experience”.