Flood-hit Eastfield Medical Centre to provide services from St Cecilia’s ‘for as long as it takes’

From right: Mike Padgham, Alison Hume MP and the Eastfield Medical Centre team.

The flood-damaged Eastfield Medical Centre will be able to use part of St Cecilia’s to provide some services while repairs take place.

Eastfield Medical Centre’s (EMC) building, located near Scarborough, has been closed since June but will now be able to provide a range of services from St Cecilia’s Day Centre in Eastfield.

​The “unacceptable” closure of the building was raised by local councillors and Alison Hume MP highlighted the issue at a ministerial level.

​The Member of Parliament for Scarborough and Whitby said: “The situation is intolerable for so many people, patients and staff included.

​“That’s why I’ve been working hard, both on the ground in Scarborough and in Westminster, to make the right people aware of what is going on so they can help those who are feeling the brunt of this.”

​Eastfield Medical Centre said its healthcare assistant would provide a range of essential services locally from St Cecilia’s, including blood tests, long-term condition reviews, stitch and clip removals, and other routine care appointments.

​It added: “We are also in discussions regarding the possibility of a second clinical room at St Cecilia’s to help us further increase local access to care.”

​​The EMC’s building is “out of use currently” due to flooding this summer which damaged electrical equipment.

​Last week, a surveyor visited the site to assess the damage caused by a second flood and the EMC is “now awaiting his report to determine the next steps required to move forward with repairs”.

​Mike Padgham, St Cecilia’s executive chairman, said: “We will be very happy to help for as long as it takes and pay tribute to Eastfield Surgery staff for the way they have pulled out all the stops to continue the vital services and Alison Hume as well for her efforts.

​“I am so proud of our staff who also helped the community during the Covid pandemic.”

​The Eastfield Medical Centre has said it will also continue to provide services from temporary locations, including St Catherine’s Hospice, Lawrence House Medical Centre, and Brook Square Surgery.