Former Filey hotel that hosted The Beatles can be turned into 22 apartments despite objections

A former Filey hotel that hosted The Beatles can be turned into apartments after the approval of plans despite local opposition.

Glen Kerr Capital’s plan to turn a former hotel and retirement home at 23 – 26 The Crescent in Filey into 22 apartments has been approved by North Yorkshire Council.

The “historical architectural landmark” was originally a set of five Victorian townhouses, and the Grade II listed building later became the Hylands Hotel and, in the 1980s, the Hylands Retirement Home.

According to a submitted heritage statement, the former hotel was “well-loved and offered accommodation to a wide variety of patrons, the most notable of these was the visit on the night of December 11, 1963, of The Beatles following a performance at the now-lost Futurist Theatre in Scarborough”.

23-26 The Crescent, Filey. picture: Google maps

Despite amendments to the scheme, more than a dozen objections were submitted by residents and the town council, with only one letter of support from a local.

One of the 16 objectors said the scheme did not provide enough parking and added that “the creation of sunken gardens to basement apartments is completely alien to the historic layout and streetscape of the property”.

Another objector commented that there was a “need for more family homes, more likely will be second homes or holiday lets, I think five townhouses would be a better option”.

The one letter in support of the scheme noted there was “strong demand for quality accommodation with sea views for both residency and holiday lets” and added that “returning the property to a hotel is unlikely to be viable, so this is the best option for the building.”

The plans, which were first submitted last spring, proposed creating 26 apartments, but this was reduced to 22 and an “unsympathetic rear extension” will also be demolished to create 14 parking spaces in total.

There will be eight one-bed apartments, six two-bed apartments, and eight three-bed apartments split over five floors with the four original entrances at the front of the building to be reinstated.

Officers said that no affordable housing contribution would be sought “as the proposal is for a vacant building that has not been abandoned”.

A planning report concluded: “The site is already an established residential use with it being a residential care home, therefore, the conversion to private apartments is also within a residential use and compatible with the area.”

The application was approved by North Yorkshire Council subject to conditions.