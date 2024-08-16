Former Scarborough South Bay bed and breakfast could become 14-bed HMO

View towards Blands Cliff, Scarborough. Google Maps

A former South Bay bed and breakfast could become a 14-bed HMO if plans are approved by the council.

Equity Capitus Ltd’s application has proposed converting a vacant bed and breakfast at 7 Blands Cliff into an HMO with 14 beds.

The three-storey property has further accommodation in a semi-basement and at roof level.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blands Cliff is a link road that connects the town centre at Newborough to South Bay Beach and is within the town’s conservation area.

7 Blands Cliff, Scarborough. Google Maps

According to the applicant, the property is in a poor internal condition and as it requires “substantial renovation” restarting its use as a B&B “is not financially viable”.

The application states: “The loss of nine bedrooms of accommodation within the peak period is more than catered for in the vast number of [holiday] properties with available accommodation within Scarborough.”

A letter from CPH Estate Agents, submitted as part of the application, notes that in order to find tenants the “property requires a large level of modernisation throughout”.

It adds: “Our recommendation would be to separate the property into individual self-contained flats and let each on an individual basis as the current layout is not suitable.”

The application has so far received one public objection from local resident Anna Lawson who said: “This is a predominantly residential area and I feel an HMO would have a detrimental effect on the area.”

All rooms would meet or exceed the nationally set minimum space standards, according to submitted plans, and “each bedroom has access to cooking facilities within shared kitchen spaces and has an en-suite within each room”.

The proposal offers no parking spaces but states that bicycle spaces could be made available in the garden.

The housing standards team leader has made no objections and the council’s environmental health officer said they had no comments.

According to a submitted management plan: “The aim is to increase the standard of living in shared housing accommodation by creating excellent spaces to attract the highest quality tenants possible.

“The property will be fully managed by a reputable and highly experienced local management agency, who shall carefully vet tenants.”

North Yorkshire Council has not set a date for deciding on the application which is currently open to public representations.