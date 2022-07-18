Former Whitby greengrocer's Masons to be converted into micropub after plans passed

Timothy John Parratt’s application for a licence to sell alcohol in the 11 Flowergate premises, previously home to the long-established greengrocer’s Mason’s, was approved by the council on July 14.

The micropub in Whitby’s town centre will be allowed to serve alcohol daily until 11pm, although the council has limited the premises’ opening hours from midday to 11.30pm daily.

In addition to restricting the opening hours, Scarborough Council has set several conditions that must be met by the applicant if the premises is to be granted a licence, many of which appear to be in response to concerns raised by the public.

Former Mason's greengrocers will now be turned into a micropub.

The playing of music will be prohibited at the premises, the Rose and Crown yard cannot be used by patrons of the pub, and details regarding noise limitation and dB tests must be submitted to the council before opening.

Several objections to the proposal were raised with one respondent to a public representation stating they felt the conversion would have “a detrimental effect on the residents that live directly adjacent, opposite, above, and down Rose and Crown yard”.

They added: “The nature of this street, Flowergate, is that the buildings act as funnels for sound and rebound off each other […] We have enough bars and pubs around this area without adding to this problem.”

However, one neighbour did give their support to the planned changes, stating: “My house is attached to [the premises] and I am supportive of the change of use.”

While the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner had no objections, a report from North Yorkshire Police found that between April 2021 to May 2022 there were 94 incidents of criminal or antisocial behaviour within a radius of 100 metres of the proposed premises.