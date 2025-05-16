Government praises council’s rough sleeping provision in Scarborough and Harrogate

North Yorkshire Council's headquarters at County Hall in Northallerton. Photo: LDRS.

North Yorkshire Council has received praise from the Government for its rough sleeping provision in Scarborough and Harrogate.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) has commended the council for its rough sleeping provision in Scarborough and Harrogate, the areas with the highest demand for rough sleeping.

After spending two days in the area, the ministry’s Rough Sleeping Adviser said he was impressed with the work and services available and the strong partnerships that were in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Simon Myers, the executive member for housing, said: “This included the proactive approach from outreach and the joint working with other teams, for example, REACH and the local policing and mental health teams in Scarborough.

Councillor Simon Myers. Photo: NYC.

“Also, the success of the Amazing Grace pods in Harrogate for those who needed a ‘stepping stone’ into accommodation.”

The government department’s adviser said: “It was very clear from my visit that both in Harrogate and Scarborough, it was the team of professionals, a well-developed ethos and culture together with strong partnerships that is keeping rough sleeping at low figures.”

In addition to the feedback, Coun Myers said the adviser also discussed some recommendations “to build on the good work and services already in place and also initiatives that could be rolled out across the county”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to recently published figures, the previous quarter saw an increase in the number of households in the county in temporary accommodation, rising to 271.

A recent report notes that there was also an increase of seven units within the general temporary accommodation stock to 149, but also an increase to 96 in B&Bs, and a “slight reduction to 28 in holiday lets”.

Coun Myers added: “Another six additional temporary accommodation units have been purchased in Norton, Malton, following the ones in Scarborough that families moved into earlier this year and these are currently being prepared, ready to be let.”