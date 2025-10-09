Here are the latest planning applications for the Scarborough area

These are the latest planning applications that have been submitted to North Yorkshire Council from across the Scarborough area.

Scarborough Business Park, Hopper Hill Road, Eastfield, for Yorkshire and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation – retrospective application for a Community Diagnostics Centre and sub-station with associated parking and landscaping ZF25/00975/FL

Field House Farm, Malton Road, Hunmanby, for Broachdale Birds Ltd (Mr Richard Bradley) – erection of an agricultural building for free range egg production ZF25/01010/FL

Flat 9, 25-26 Esplanade, Scarborough, for Mr Alan Firth - replacement windows in uPVC ZF25/00774/FL

Hunmanby Hall Sport and Leisure Hall, Park Road, Hunmanby – redevelopment and change of use from of No.10 Holiday Homes to No.9 market dwellings at for Mr Morten Schmidt-Hansen ZF25/00992/FL

5-6 Westwood, Scarborough, for Mr Shepherd - conversion of 4No existing flats into 8No Flats at basement and ground floor level ZF25/01004/FL

Former Futurist Theatre, Foreshore Road, Scarborough, for Mr Abbott – erection of a 32m high Ferris wheel including supporting structure with decking, ramp access and a ticket office and construction of 18-hole adventure golf course on a metal deck ZF25/00901/RG4

Beachdale Guesthouse, 2 Brooklands, Filey, for Mr Clifford Russell – proposed change of use from C1 (Guesthouse) to C3 (Dwelling House) ZF25/00812/FL

41 Prince Of Wales Apartments, Esplanade, Scarborough, for Mrs Cilla Kainbacher – Installation of 4no. replacement windows in uPVC ZF25/00778/FL

Flat 3, 18 Ramshill Road, Scarborough, for Mr Robert de Wit – replacement windows ZF25/01011/FL

Flat 2, 3 Cromwell Parade, Scarborough, for Mrs Deborah Greenwood – installation of replacement uPVC windows ZF25/01069/HS

