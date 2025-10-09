Here are the latest planning applications for the Scarborough area
Scarborough Business Park, Hopper Hill Road, Eastfield, for Yorkshire and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation – retrospective application for a Community Diagnostics Centre and sub-station with associated parking and landscaping ZF25/00975/FL
Field House Farm, Malton Road, Hunmanby, for Broachdale Birds Ltd (Mr Richard Bradley) – erection of an agricultural building for free range egg production ZF25/01010/FL
Flat 9, 25-26 Esplanade, Scarborough, for Mr Alan Firth - replacement windows in uPVC ZF25/00774/FL
Hunmanby Hall Sport and Leisure Hall, Park Road, Hunmanby – redevelopment and change of use from of No.10 Holiday Homes to No.9 market dwellings at for Mr Morten Schmidt-Hansen ZF25/00992/FL
5-6 Westwood, Scarborough, for Mr Shepherd - conversion of 4No existing flats into 8No Flats at basement and ground floor level ZF25/01004/FL
Former Futurist Theatre, Foreshore Road, Scarborough, for Mr Abbott – erection of a 32m high Ferris wheel including supporting structure with decking, ramp access and a ticket office and construction of 18-hole adventure golf course on a metal deck ZF25/00901/RG4
Beachdale Guesthouse, 2 Brooklands, Filey, for Mr Clifford Russell – proposed change of use from C1 (Guesthouse) to C3 (Dwelling House) ZF25/00812/FL
41 Prince Of Wales Apartments, Esplanade, Scarborough, for Mrs Cilla Kainbacher – Installation of 4no. replacement windows in uPVC ZF25/00778/FL
Flat 3, 18 Ramshill Road, Scarborough, for Mr Robert de Wit – replacement windows ZF25/01011/FL
Flat 2, 3 Cromwell Parade, Scarborough, for Mrs Deborah Greenwood – installation of replacement uPVC windows ZF25/01069/HS
