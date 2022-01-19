Here's the proposed rise Scarborough borough taxpayers are looking at from April

This would mean an extra £5 per year for taxpayers across Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale for the average Band D property, from April.

The Scarborough borough element of council tax was frozen last year but an increase has been put forward for 2022/23.

It is the final time the council will set a budget ahead of the introduction next year of a single unitary authority to provide all local services in North Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough Town Hall.

A balanced budget had been proposed thanks to the careful management of the council’s financial resources despite the challenges presented by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

In reaching its balanced spending plans, the council put forward ways of saving another £1.5m in the coming year.

Now that the budget proposals have been approved by cabinet there will be a period of

public consultation.

Cabinet will review the responses at its meeting next month before full council discusses the budget and sets the council tax for 2022/23 when it meets on February 25.

Cllr Steve Siddons, Scarborough Borough Council leader, said: “There has been further pressure on our finances in the last year, not least because of Covid-19.

“However, by making careful savings, being prudent with our money and managing our resources effectively, we are able to set a balanced budget for our final year.