How MPs in Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale voted in the pensioners' winter fuel Commons vote

An attempt to block the Government’s controversial plans to cut winter fuel allowance for pensioners was yesterday defeated in Parliament.

A fierce debate saw the House of Commons pass proposals to restrict the payments to all but the poorest pensioners, by 348 votes to 228.

The vote was called by the Conservative opposition, who put forward a motion to block the Labour government's plans to means-test the benefit.

Speaking on her Facebook page, Labour MP for Scarborough and Whitby Alison Hume, who voted against blocking the cut, said she knew the Chancellor Rachel Reeves “did not make the decision lightly.”

The result of the vote will mean the number of fuel payments will fall from 11.4 million to 1.5 million this winter.

“I recognise many pensioners are worried but this government is determined to do everything possible to protect the poorest in society,” she said.

“This government is committed to the triple lock on pensions, which means that over the next five years, 12 million pensioners will see their pension increase by thousands of pounds.

“We have also extended the Household Support Fund which means extra support to help those struggling with food, water and energy bills until next spring – £500m will be given to local councils.

“I also want to see greater take-up of Pension Credit as almost 900,000 across the country are currently missing out.

“The Government will take a number of steps to ensure that everyone who is entitled to Pension Credit is receiving it.

“In addition, the Labour government plans to merge Housing Benefit and Pension Credit.

“Many people who are in receipt of Housing Benefit are also likely to be eligible for Pension Credit but are not currently claiming.

“We are also, through our Warm Homes Plan, prioritising support for pensioners to upgrade and insulate millions of homes over this parliament, cutting energy bills for good.

"I know that Rachel Reeves did not make the decision lightly to end the non-means tested Winter Fuel Payments.

"There was a projected overspend in the public finances of £22bn for this year.

"If unaddressed, this would have increased the budget deficit by 25%.

“Winter Fuel Payments will continue to be paid to pensioner households with someone receiving Pension Credit or certain other income-related benefits.

"This will continue to be worth £200 for eligible households, or £300 for eligible households with someone aged over 80.”

Ms Hume said she is reading all the emails on the “emotive issue” and taking note of what constituents are saying about the plans.

She is due to attend more debates and meetings in Westminster.

Tory MP for Thirsk and Malton, Kevin Hollinrake, voted in favour of his party’s motion to block the cuts.

Speaking before the vote, Mr Hollinrake said: "“The Labour Government is wrong to scrap the Winter Fuel Payment for pensioners.

“While Labour is giving their union paymasters a payrise, yet feel happy to cut vital payments to pensioners, it tells you all you need to know about the Government's priorities as we head towards Autumn and Winter.

“Rachel Reeves must reverse this decision so that those who worked hard and saved all of their life, live with dignity and security in retirement.”