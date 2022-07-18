The project includes several suites, both with and without sea views, a bar, restaurant and meeting space on the ground floor and has been put forward by businessman Nick Thomas MBE.

He has offered to buy the land of the former pool on Ryndle Crescent and develop the site privately through his business Qdos Entertainment, which includes The Plough at Scalby and The Copper Horse at Seamer in its portfolio.

Cllr Liz Colling, cabinet member for inclusive growth, said: "We have an exciting and ambitious vision for Scarborough's North Bay which is set out in the masterplan that cabinet approved earlier this month.

The former indoor pool site could become a hotel, if plans are approved.

"Improving facilities for visitors and residents is central to future development and schemes which could help us achieve this are very welcome."

The hotel would create around 120 new jobs and provide an estimated 70,000 additional overnight bed spaces per year, contributing an extra £3.4m to the local economy.

The 'four-star plus' hotel would be promoted as a destination venue, which Mr Thomas says will not be in direct competition with nearby businesses.

Demolition of Scarborough's much-loved indoor pool, which stood for nearly 50 years, got underway in March this year.

Car parking in North Bay will be lost if the development goes ahead, the council said.

The venue, which opened in January 1973, had remained closed and boarded up since June 2017 following the opening of Scarborough Sports Village.

Scarborough Council said a shortage of higher-quality accommodation in the town has been highlighted in several previous studies, including the 2020 visitor economy strategy.

It added that the North Bay masterplan – which was approved by cabinet on July 1 – also includes an ambition to improve facilities for visitors and residents.

The authority said a hotel is considered to be "complementary" to the overall vision for North Bay and would be the first significant development as part of the plans.

Scarborough Council will benefit from the proceeds of the land sale and income from business rates if the plans are approved.

Cllr Colling said: "We have received an initial offer to buy the former indoor pool site to make way for a new hotel proposition which would be in addition to the existing accommodation offer.

"If cabinet approves the purchase, we will benefit from the proceeds of the sale which we can reinvest in local services in Scarborough."

The hotel development would mean the loss of car parking from North Bay, but the council said this would be mitigated by making greater use of an overspill parking area opposite the proposed site.

It also added that the masterplan includes the potential for a multi-storey car park on the former Atlantis site.