Earlier this month, Ryedale Council’s planning committee deferred an application from BATA in Main Street, Amotherby, a local animal feed compound milling business which also sells fuel and animal welfare products.

BATA wants to install 12 bulk outloading bins for animal feed storage, together with an integral weighbridge. Each bin could hold 10 tonnes of animal feed.

A number of local residents and the parish council objected to the scheme, saying that the noise from the site, which they say is operating 24 hours a day, was above acceptable levels.

BATA Animal Feed Manufacturers.

In its submission to the council BATA said that the expansion would help to secure its future.

It said: “The businesses existing mill storage is now old and constraining its continued operation and the proposed development therefore provides much-needed storage to ensure the continued viability and competitiveness of the business is maintained.

“In conclusion BATA needs this extension to be passed to be able to stay competitive in a challenging marketplace.”

The mill site in the village dates back to the 19th Century.

Amotherby Parish Council said that the noise was of great concern to the village in its objection.

It wrote: “Residents’ concerns should be viewed in the context of the intensification of the mill’s operation over the past three months. Currently BATA are operating the mill 24/7, stated in the application as permanent, which is resulting in unacceptable disturbance to adjacent neighbours.”

By five votes to four the committee voted to defer the scheme for a second time to try and get answers to a number of concerns it has.

On Tuesday the plans will go back before the same committee, once again recommended for approval following legal advice that the application would not lead to a “material change” for the site.

An officers’ report prepared for the committee states: “It is considered that whilst there have been a number of responses received raising concerns in relation to amenity, following review of the incoming supporting information, including the noise assessment and the noise management plan to which a clear commitment has been made, it is not considered that this proposed operational development to support the long established business would result in additional material harm to residential amenity.

“The proposal is also considered acceptable in principle to support an established local business.