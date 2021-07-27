Morrisons in Scarborough submit plans for new entrance to reduce queues for motorists

The mini roundabout where Morrisons would like to create a filter lane to reduce queues. (Google Maps)

The supermarket giant has submitted plans to create a new entrance to its store in Eastfield off Dunslow Road, which shares a roundabout in Market Lane with the fast-food chain.

Morrisons wants to create a new filter lane for people who want to turn left into McDonald’s rather than right into the supermarket car park.

In its planning application to Scarborough Council Morrisons states that it anticipates the situation will only get worse when the new Costa and KFC drive-thrus open next to McDonald’s later this year.

The planning submission states: “The current access arrangements cause issues with vehicles accessing and queuing back from the western arm into McDonald’s, which will be further exacerbated when the two additional drive thru’s are in operation, in turn preventing vehicles from accessing the Morrisons store.

“The proposed enhancements include alterations to the mini-roundabout to provide an additional lane on the approach from the south, which would allow vehicles to turn into McDonald’s to the left, and Morrisons either straight on or right at the same time.”

Long queues back onto the main road are a common sight for people trying to access the supermarket, especially during the lockdown when only the McDonald’s drive-thru was open, meaning shoppers and those wanting to pick up their fast food were left in the same gridlock.

North Yorkshire County Council Highways has not objected to the proposed changes.