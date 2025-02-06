MP raises Whitby bank’s planned conversion to 24-hour adult gaming centre in Parliament

Alison Hume MP raises the Whitby bank conversion plan in Parliament.

The conversion of Whitby’s last high street bank into a 24-hour adult gaming centre has been raised in Parliament by the town’s MP.

The proposal by Luxury Leisure, trading as Admiral, has received objections from more than 400 members of the public.

“I know that residents want somewhere to deposit and withdraw their money, including local businesses, rather than somewhere to put their coins in slot machines,” Ms Hume told a Westminster Hall debate on Wednesday, February 5.

Halifax bank on Whitby's Baxtergate. picture: Google Maps.

She said that “surely, [businesses] need somewhere to pay in their takings at the end of the day” and noted that the Halifax’s scheduled closure later this year meant “people will have to travel 19 miles to Scarborough” to visit the nearest branch.

She added that “for high streets to survive and thrive, it is essential that we have the banks and services that local residents want”.

In a submission to North Yorkshire Council, the company said that adult gaming centres were “bona fide town centre uses” that added to diversity and choice and had no harmful impact on retailing activity.

One of the hundreds of objectors, Jacqueline Hoggart, said: “This is not Las Vegas, it’s a town full of character!

“I sincerely hope that these plans are not approved as it would go against the ethos of Whitby and encouraging gambling is rather dangerous.”

Luxury Leisure, which is part of the Novomatic Group, said it employs more than 2,000 staff in the UK and accounts for 22.5 per cent of the UK adult gaming centre market “such that it is a highly experienced responsible operator in this market”.

In its application, it added that there would be “no noisy amusement arcade equipment which attracts under-18s and has an impact on amenity” and that “the proposed 24-hour use will ensure footfall to the town centre.”

Another objector, Debbie Beeforth, said: “The town needs to encourage more retail businesses to regenerate the centre, not adult gaming centres which do not belong in the main retail thoroughfare.”

She added: “The council should be supporting keeping vital banking services in the town.”

Speaking in Parliament, Ms Hume also raised the topic of banking hubs and a “big reduction” in services.

She said: “It has not come up in this debate that we are losing banking services that are open five days a week for a banking hub that, in the case of Whitby, is only open one day a week for a few hours.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) has contacted Luxury Leisure and its parent company Novomatic for a comment but has not received a response.

North Yorkshire Council has not set a date for deciding on the application, which currently remains open to comments from members of the public.