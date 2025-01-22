MP urges Government to support Scarborough bus manufacturing with public procurement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scarborough and Whitby’s MP has called for greater use of public procurement to support British manufacturing, including bus company Alexander Dennis in Scarborough.

Labour MP Alison Hume has pressed the Chancellor Rachel Reeves on whether the Government will “back British companies such as Alexander Dennis to boost economic growth” through the use of public procurement.

The company, which is a major employer in Scarborough, is the world’s largest manufacturer of double-decker buses and is Britain’s biggest bus builder.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday (Jan 21), Ms Hume said: “The bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis builds innovative electric buses, employing 800 people in Scarborough.

“The chancellor has spoken about the need for public procurement to take better account of employment and environmental standards.

“As bus services are brought back into the control of mayors and local authorities, will the Government use public procurement to back British companies such as Alexander Dennis to boost economic growth?”

The Chancellor, Rachel Reeves MP, said that the Government was due to publish a new “national procurement policy statement, which will set out our priorities for public procurement in support of our mission to grow the economy”.

She added: [Ms Hume] is a good advocate for businesses, including Alexander Dennis in Scarborough.

“We recognise the importance of buses in growing our economy by getting people to work, but also the opportunities to use public procurement to buy more buses made in this country, supporting good jobs here in Britain.”

In 2019, Alexander Dennis was sold to the Canadian NFI Group, which makes buses for the North American market, for £320m.

Two years ago the company expanded its Scarborough presence by taking on a lease for additional warehouse capacity at the former Pindar building in Eastfield.