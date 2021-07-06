Last month, Scarborough Council granted Belinda Leppington planning permission to turn the old Falsgrave County Modern Girls School building in Falsgrave Road into a drinking establishment.

The building, known as the Clock Tower and most recently home to a bed warehouse, is located in one of Scarborough’s busiest areas but has been empty for more than three years.

The owners have also submitted an application for a premises licence, which would allow the new bar, which would be called the School House, to serve alcohol and play music.

Mrs Leppington, who along with her husband Mark had previously run the nearby Crown Tavern for three years, said the School House “would be the only privately run and completely free of ties public house in the Falsgrave area which would enable us to source locally brewed drinks for the enjoyment of customers”.

The premises licence states that the bar would sell alcohol between 11.30am and midnight seven days a week. Music would be played until 11pm.

The former school building was built in 1873 and at first catered for boys and girls before becoming a girls’ only school after World War Two. It closed in 1964, with part of the school demolished to make way for housing.

The premises application is now out to consultation until Friday July 16.

If objections to the licence application are received then a decision would be taken by Scarborough Council’s licensing sub-committee following a hearing.