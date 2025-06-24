NHS raises concerns about planned conversion of Scarborough’s Ambassador Hotel to flats

Ambassador Hotel, Scarborough. Proposed Street Scene. Hg2 Architects Ltd

Plans to convert Scarborough’s former Ambassador Hotel into 16 self-contained apartments have led to concerns about impacts on local health services.

Urbanwave Developments’ proposal to turn the Ambassador Hotel, at 36 – 38 Esplanade, Scarborough, into apartments has been met with concerns by the NHS about the impacts of the development on health services.

The hotel closed in 2021, and the building was left unused for “a number of years”.

In 2024, the property, which boasts outstanding views of the bay, was purchased for £2m.

The previous owners attempted to reinvigorate the hotel with a renovation project but due to rising costs, this was abandoned, according to submitted plans.

“As a consequence, the property is in a poor state of internal repair. The applicant has considerable experience in hotel projects, and it is concluded that the restoration of the property as a hotel use is not viable.”

However, the Humber and North Yorkshire NHS Integrated Care Board said that the directly impacted GP practice – Scarborough Medical Group’s South Cliff Surgery – “does not have the capacity to accommodate the additional growth resulting from the proposed development”.

The ICB added that if the impacts of the development were left unmitigated, the impact would be “unsustainable”.

It was calculated that the developer contribution required to mitigate the impacts would be £8,294 and “payment should be made before the development commences”

The ICB noted that the contribution secured from the development would fund works at the GP practice and could contribute towards a new development related to the Scarborough Medical Group to “accommodate the additional population created by the proposed development”.

Other consultees have also made recommendations regarding the scheme which is currently pending with the planning authority.

The council’s Environmental Protection Team recommended the addition of conditions restricting construction times in order to limit impacts on neighbours.

Meanwhile, North Yorkshire Police’s designing out crime officer said that the applicant’s plan provided “no details of how crime prevention has been considered”.

The police officer said: “Should this application be granted I would ask that a planning condition be placed on it requiring that before works commence, the applicant provides full written details of what crime prevention measures are to be incorporated into the development”.

He added that these measures “must be agreed in writing by the authority in consultation with North Yorkshire Police”.

North Yorkshire Council has not set a date for deciding on the application.