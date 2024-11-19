North Yorkshire Council allocates fresh funds to help households cope with rising cost of living

Help and advice is available for those struggling during the cost of living crisis -0 Image: North Yorkshire Council

Thousands of households across North Yorkshire will be able to access vital support to help them to cope with the rising cost of living over the winter months.

More than £600,000 is to be allocated to several schemes across the county as part of the sixth phase of the Government’s Household Support Fund (HSF).

The funding will be used to bolster local foodbanks, help people to stay warm and well in their homes and support those struggling to pay for bills or utilities.

Eligible families will also again be able to claim supermarket vouchers to help pay for food and other essentials.

Further details about the HSF direct award scheme, including eligibility and voucher amounts, is due to be released in January 2025.

More than 20,000 eligible residents received a direct award in the form of a voucher in the fifth phase earlier this year.

Tens of thousands of households in North Yorkshire have already benefitted from the first five rounds of the fund.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for corporate services, Cllr Heather Phillips, said: “Communities are continuing to face significant financial challenges here in North Yorkshire and elsewhere across the country with high energy and food bills.

“It is crucial that people who are struggling financially continue to receive the support they need.

“The Household Support Fund continues to be an invaluable lifeline and we are pleased that the Government are committed to continuing the scheme into 2025/26.

“By working closely with our partners, volunteers and the Government, we are committed to continue prioritising the most vulnerable in our communities and ensure they know about the support that is available.”

More than four in five people (86 per cent) surveyed for a recent report by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) highlighted cost of living as one of the most important issues facing the UK.

North Yorkshire Council has now launched a new campaign aimed at promoting the wide range of support available for people concerned about the cost of living.

The campaign aims to make sure residents know about the range of schemes and organisations available if they are struggling. This includes information about emergency financial support, benefits, energy bills, food and managing debt as well as pension credit.

Cllr Phillips added: “People who qualify for pension credit can also get other benefits such as a winter fuel payment, help to pay for NHS dental treatment and a free TV licence if they are over the age of 75.

“We know that not everyone who qualifies for pension credit is claiming it and that some people are missing out, so I would urge anyone of pension age or people with a family member or friend they think might benefit from pension credit to make them aware.”

Anyone who qualifies for pension credit will be eligible for a fuel payment this winter, but new applications must be made to the Department for Work and Pensions by Thursday, December 21.

For more information, visit www.gov.uk/pension-credit or call the pension service helpline on 0800 99 1234.

Organisations such as Age UK, Independent Age and North Yorkshire Citizen’s Advice and Law Centre can offer support to people who need help understanding the eligibility criteria or application process.

Visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/costofliving to find out more about the schemes available to help families with children, free adult learning courses and local community-based support including Warm Welcome spaces as well as advice on staying safe and well.

People can also go into any North Yorkshire library or North Yorkshire Council office to find out more about the support that is available.