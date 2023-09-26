North Yorkshire Councillors visit Scarborough and Whitby harbours on fact-finding mission

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Due to the transition from eight county, borough and district councils to one unitary authority in North Yorkshire, the new council is now responsible for business and economic development, which includes harbours.

The group of councillors started the day by visiting Whitby Harbour and the location of the proposed Whitby Maritime Training Hub, which is set to be a centre of excellence for the maritime industry as part of Whitby Town Deal.

They also met the team at Whitby Lobster Hatchery.

From left: Couns David Chance, Heather Phillips, Clive Pearson, Malcolm Taylor, Subash Sharma, Neil Swannick, Bryn Griffiths, George Jabbour and Heather Moorhouse in Whitby.

In the afternoon, the councillors went to see the site of the Scarborough Harbour West Pier regeneration project, which is receiving a contribution from Scarborough Town Deal.

The Chair of the Council's Transition Committee, Coun Malcolm Taylor, said: "Members of our committee felt that it is important to organise this day-long visit to find out more about the issues facing our fishing community on the ground and also to learn about the priorities and needs of businesses that operate in coastal areas."

Coun Bryn Griffiths, Vice Chair of the Transition Committee, said the visits provided the local background needed to understand the potential growth opportunities to support communities and businesses, while member of Scarborough and Whitby Area Constituency Committee, Coun Neil Swannick, added: We were very happy to accept the invitation to join the visits with our fellow councillors.”

Coun Janet Jefferson who represents the Castle division in Scarborough said: “Having been a portfolio holder for harbours at Scarborough Borough Council, I am passionate about the success of our fishing community and a staunch campaigner for more investment in maintaining our local heritage economy. I was delighted that Councillors from other areas in North Yorkshire have visited our local harbours.”

At Scarborough Harbour, from left: Couns Subash Sharma, Heather Phillips, Neil Swannick, Malcolm Taylor, David Chance, Janet Jefferson, Heather Moorhouse and George Jabbour.

North Yorkshire Coun George Jabbour, who is also a member of the North York Moors National Park Authority, added: “In addition to the stunning coast, National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, North Yorkshire has vibrant and thriving towns and economic centres.