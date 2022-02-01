North Yorkshire foster carers can get 'generous rewards' from a 'challenging' role

That means specialist foster carers need the resilience as well as the skills and knowledge to care for youngsters who will have complex needs, meaning they have the potential to be challenging.

Dealing with those demands gives those involved an opportunity to make an immeasurable difference to the prospects of a child in their care – a reward some may find more appealing than the financial support available.

The level of the payments available mean it is possible for those who seek to take on the role to opt out of their previous career, allowing for a change of life while making a real difference to the community.

Big decision – potential foster carers can discover a wealth of information online

Back-up is also available from other specialist carers and fostering staff, with direct access to support from County Council psychologists and other professionals.

North Yorkshire County Cllr Janet Sanderson, Executive Member for Children’s Services, said: “Any kind of fostering is a great way of helping society as well as specific young people, but specialist foster carers give an even more special service.

“That is why we need people who have experience, either working with or caring for young people with complex needs.

“The people we are looking for will be caring and compassionate, but with the ability and wherewithal to offer the intensive support the young people in their care are likely to need.

“This is not a role to under-estimate and that is reflected in the remuneration we are able to offer.

“But that isn’t everything, because we know from experience that foster carers who do take on these roles thrive on the challenges and get enormous satisfaction from using their skills and instinctive desire to care for others, to such good use.”