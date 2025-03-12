Petition against Whitby adult gaming centre presented to Parliament as council notes ‘unusual’ number of objections
Alison Hume, the MP for Scarborough and Whitby, presented on Tuesday (Mar 11) a petition to the House of Commons against plans by Luxury Leisure to convert the Halifax bank branch into an adult gaming centre.
The petition urged the “Government to encourage North Yorkshire Council to reject the application for a 24-hour adult gaming centre at the site on Baxtergate, Whitby”.
The planning application has been recommended for approval at a council meeting on Thursday, March 13.
Speaking in Parliament, Ms Hume said: “I hope very much that planning officers take note of the petition, which has been signed on paper by seven of my constituents and online by a further 412.
“[Residents] are particularly disappointed that the site of the proposed gaming centre is that of the Halifax bank branch, which is due to close shortly, leaving the town without any bank branches.
“The petition further declares that what residents of Whitby want is access to banks, shops and services, and not a 24-hour gaming centre.”
Plans submitted to North Yorkshire Council by Luxury Leisure, trading as Admiral, said there would be “no noisy amusement arcade equipment which attracts under-18s and has an impact on amenity”.
“The proposed 24-hour use will ensure footfall to the town centre,” the firm stated.
More than 500 objections were lodged with the planning authority, including from one resident who said Whitby was “not Las Vegas”.
However, planning officers recommended approval of the scheme as it meant a “soon to be vacant unit would remain in use in a prominent location”.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) asked the authority if the planning application had received the largest number of objections on record by the council.
North Yorkshire Council’s assistant director for planning, Trevor Watson, said: “We do not currently keep data on the largest number of objections received for a single application, but it is an unusually high number.”
Speaking to the LDRS, he added: “Regardless of the number of representations received, they are all considered when an application is processed.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.