Petition against Whitby adult gaming centre presented to Parliament as council notes ‘unusual’ number of objections

A petition against the proposed conversion of Whitby’s last high street bank into a 24-hour adult gaming centre has been presented to Parliament.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison Hume, the MP for Scarborough and Whitby, presented on Tuesday (Mar 11) a petition to the House of Commons against plans by Luxury Leisure to convert the Halifax bank branch into an adult gaming centre.

The petition urged the “Government to encourage North Yorkshire Council to reject the application for a 24-hour adult gaming centre at the site on Baxtergate, Whitby”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning application has been recommended for approval at a council meeting on Thursday, March 13.

Alison Hume MP presents Halifax conversion petition to Parliament.

Speaking in Parliament, Ms Hume said: “I hope very much that planning officers take note of the petition, which has been signed on paper by seven of my constituents and online by a further 412.

“[Residents] are particularly disappointed that the site of the proposed gaming centre is that of the Halifax bank branch, which is due to close shortly, leaving the town without any bank branches.

“The petition further declares that what residents of Whitby want is access to banks, shops and services, and not a 24-hour gaming centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans submitted to North Yorkshire Council by Luxury Leisure, trading as Admiral, said there would be “no noisy amusement arcade equipment which attracts under-18s and has an impact on amenity”.

Halifax Bank, Baxtergate, Whitby. Courtesy Emma Atkins

“The proposed 24-hour use will ensure footfall to the town centre,” the firm stated.

More than 500 objections were lodged with the planning authority, including from one resident who said Whitby was “not Las Vegas”.

However, planning officers recommended approval of the scheme as it meant a “soon to be vacant unit would remain in use in a prominent location”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) asked the authority if the planning application had received the largest number of objections on record by the council.

North Yorkshire Council’s assistant director for planning, Trevor Watson, said: “We do not currently keep data on the largest number of objections received for a single application, but it is an unusually high number.”

Speaking to the LDRS, he added: “Regardless of the number of representations received, they are all considered when an application is processed.”