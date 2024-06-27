Plan to build houses and flats on ‘derelict wasteland’ near Scarborough’s Seamer Road

Proposed elevations, 3 Hinderwell Rd.

Two houses and three flats could be constructed on ‘derelict wasteland’ in Scarborough.

KAP Architects has applied for permission to build solar-powered houses and apartments on a “derelict wasteland” at 3 Hinderwell Road, located near Lidl on Seamer Road.

There were previously housing units on the site but these were demolished “some time ago”.

According to submitted plans, it is now “thoroughly overgrown and has been used for fly-tipping”.

The applicants said they believed there had been “numerous complaints” to the council’s environmental health department about the fly-tipping which had caused it to “become a local eyesore”.

If approved, the flats would have between one and two bedrooms and the two houses would have three bedrooms each.

Solar roofs and panels would provide up to 75 per cent of the energy consumption of each property.

KAP Architects said their proposal was for a “quality architect-designed scheme to provide local identity and uplift and regenerate the area”.

The site is a “very awkward, triangular shape” and the two houses would be located at the wider end of the site with “good-sized gardens and off-road parking”.

The flats would have a “pleasant outlook” with far-reaching views over Oliver’s Mount, along with south-east facing sunny balconies.

The applicants said they have “extensive experience of social housing, where minimum space standards apply” and noted that the internal layouts of all units would “meet or exceed these space standards” and were designed for maximum flexibility.

The corner unit would have a “green roof” along with an array of flat solar panels that will “not be seen from ground level”.

Any substantial trees on site will be preserved “wherever possible”, alongside an “extensive planting scheme” to attract wildlife.

Access would be created directly from Hinderwell Road for the housing frontage while access to the flats and associated car parking would be via Stadium Lane, according to the plans.

The plan concludes that the “15-minute city is now a very achievable target, with the necessary support and backing from all the necessary stakeholders”.