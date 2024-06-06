Plan to convert Whitby town centre warehouse into residential flats
Mr J Anderson’s application proposes converting an empty warehouse at the back of 75 Baxtergate into residential apartments.
Located in Whitby’s conservation area, the property sits within Newton’s Yard at the back of Baxtergate.
According to submitted plans, it was last used for retail storage by a “long-standing and well-known local toy shop”.
However, owing to changes in shopping patterns and the dominance of online retailers the warehouse is currently unused, the plan states.
The scheme proposes some external alterations which could “impact the conservation area”.
These would include the addition of replacement windows and the insertion of a “small conservation-type roof light in the forward roof slope”.
The proposal states that “to ensure a sympathetic development, a sensitive approach has been taken to the scheme which preserves the aesthetics of the building and will reflect its commercial origins”.
So far, the council’s residential regulation manager has responded to the application and said he had “no objections to the proposals on housing grounds”.
Representations are currently open and members of the public wishing to share their views can contact the council.
With regard to a possible impact on nearby listed buildings, the applicant said that “visual interconnections are minimal”.
The application concludes that introducing a new use to the building would help ensure its preservation.
It adds that “sympathetic alterations will preserve the character of the conservation area and the settings of nearby listed buildings”.
North Yorkshire Council has not yet set a date for deciding on the application which is currently pending consideration.