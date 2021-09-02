Scarborough Council wants to use the iconic scenery, locations, history and uniqueness of the area in order to celebrate the borough and improve the lives of residents and attract new visitors.

The draft cultural strategy was presented to the authority’s Places and Futures Overview and Scrutiny Committee today as members got to examine the proposals for the first time.

The strategy’s vision is stated as: “For the area to be recognised as a cultural leader and a place of inspiration using cultural activity to celebrate the best of what the area has to offer (the landscapes, the seaside heritage, the people and the creativity) to support local communities, to encourage existing and new visitors to the area and to strengthen the cultural sector.”

Scarborough Council want the town to be recognised as a cultural leader to help drive growth, investment and tourism in the town.

The strategy has been produced in conjunction with COAST, a consortium of arts and education organisations based across the borough of Scarborough, and Wakefield-based BEAM consultants.

One of the aims of the strategy, councillors heard, is to attract and maximise external funding to pay for projects and events.

The strategy also contains a number of action plans which include: Investing in culture, strengthening the cultural sector, improving the quality of life through culture, celebrating the borough’s heritage, stories, people and architecture, using open spaces for cultural activity and supporting creative businesses and entrepreneurs.

Janet Deacon, head of tourism and culture manager at Scarborough Council told the meeting that by bringing organisations together it would help to secure funding from the Government and other sources.

Scarborough Council want to make greater use of the town's heritage and culture - from the castle and market hall to the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

She said: “We are already applying for funding for various projects across the borough but it is about ensuring that cultural element is embedded into those applications as well.”

Committee chairman Guy Coulson and the councillors gave their support to the strategy, which will now go to the authority’s cabinet for approval.

Cllr Coulson said it would highlight the best of the borough to people: “I think a lot of people are unaware of what we have got.

“People get caught up in other things and forget what we are and who we are.