New Greggs and Starbucks drive-thrus have been proposed for the former Magnet Kitchens showroom on Seamer Road.

The Greggs and Starbucks outlets would go on the site of the former Magnet Kitchens showroom behind the BP petrol station on Seamer Road, adjacent to the retail park.

Part of the former showroom would be demolished to make way for the two new drive-thrus with a remaining section retained for general industrial use.

Developers say the project has the potential to provide up to 60 new jobs, with Greggs, Starbucks, and the industrial unit each providing between 15 and 20.

The site has been vacant since January 2020 when Magnet Kitchens moved to a new outlet at the nearby retail park.

It is proposed that the new drive-thrus will operate 24 hours a day, with the industrial unit in use between 9am and 6pm, Monday to Saturday.

The development will include a total of 45 parking spaces, five of which would be accessible, as well as both restaurants having three cycle stands each, which can accommodate up to 12 bicycles.

Network Rail raised no objections to the plans when consulted, which back on to the main railway line in and out of Scarborough.

During a consultation, North Yorkshire Police raised concerns over the operational times of the drive-thrus, and that they should be restricted to 7am to 11pm.

They also highlighted the need for CCTV in all publicly-accessible areas, appropriate security lighting and cycling provision for the commercial unit, and to ensure the car parks are properly illuminated.

North Yorkshire County Council's Local Highway Authority also raised concerns over the plans citing the need for clear separation from the exit junction of the nearby BP garage, as to not confuse drivers entering and exiting the drive-thrus from Seamer Road.

They also stated the need for a right turn junction box on Seamer Road, which they said can be easily accommodated, and the need for a new pedestrian crossing.

Greggs currently has one other outlet in the town centre on Westborough, whereas Starbucks does not currently have a presence in Scarborough.

Five nearby residents have also raised objections to the plans with concerns over noise, congestion and litter.