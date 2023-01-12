Popular Filey skatepark plan set to be approved by Scarborough Council

Plans for the new skatepark will be considered next week

A fully accessible outdoor facility that is intended to cater for skateboards, BMX, scooters and wheelchair motocross is set to go ahead in Filey if the plans are approved by councillors.

The facility, which will include floodlights, concrete structures and fencing, is to be voted on by members of Scarborough Council’s Planning and Development Committee on Thursday, January 19.

This site is located on the western side of West Avenue, Filey, on the grassed area between the surfaced public car park and the multi-use games area, which currently contains a youth shelter and a climbing frame.

The plan, which was submitted to the planning authority by Scarborough Council, is designed to accommodate eight users simultaneously.

Funding for the 1,100 sq.m site was approved in March 2022 by the authority’s cabinet which set a budget of £362,000.

Considerable public support has been given to the proposal, with letters of support submitted by Filey Town Council, the police designing out crime officer, and more than 30 members of the public.

One public consultee, Tori Gower, said: “This project brings so much excitement and opportunity to all around the area!

“As a local surf coach, I’d definitely make use of a local skate park and know all our young surf and skate clubs will too!”

Another consultee, Kim Mcquinn, said she supported the plan because “we need to keep the children from just roaming around the streets and give them a reason to socialise and keep them entertained in the process”.

A report by the planning authority notes that skateparks “can result in noise disturbance to nearby residents and other noise-sensitive occupiers of land and property”.

However, it adds that there is unlikely to be an impact on the amenity of neighbours as the closest residential property is located 120m away.

In addition to praise received from the police crime officer regarding safety standards, the planning authority’s report states that the site is open and allows for “natural surveillance by users of the car park”.

Additionally, the floodlights are to be automatically switched off at 10pm to “discourage use and congregation into the late evening”.