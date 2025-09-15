Praise for Scarborough’s former MP and support for Reform-Tory pact on Jacob Rees-Mogg’s visit to town

On his first ever visit to Scarborough, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg endorsed a possible Conservative-Reform UK electoral pact and praised the town’s former MP.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg was on the North Yorkshire Coast to attend an event hosted by the Scarborough and Whitby Conservative Association, alongside Mark Littlewood, former director of the Institute of Economic Affairs.

​Before addressing a ‘Popular Conservatism’ event in Scarborough on Friday, September 12, Sir Jacob praised the town’s former MP Sir Robert Goodwill and endorsed “some form” of electoral pact between the Conservatives and Reform UK ahead of the next general election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), he said: “There’s so much commonality between [Reform and the Conservatives], that being divided just makes it harder for us to win elections.

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg / Scarborough South Bay. Courtesy House of Commons, North Yorkshire Council.

The former MP for North East Somerset, who addressed the local Conservative Party association on Friday evening, said he wanted to highlight “the things that are at the heart of popular conservatism… which is about the ideas rather than specifically a political party”.

​He told the LDRS: “Of course, Scarborough was extremely well represented by a man who was himself a popular conservative in the form of Robert Goodwill, who I know is very highly regarded in the area, a very popular local figure, but I’ve seen him in the parliamentary context, and also a great contributor to the Conservative Party nationally”.

​Sir Robert served as MP for Scarborough and Whitby from 2005 until last year, when he was succeeded by Labour’s Alison Hume.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​In May’s local elections, Sir Robert unsuccessfully ran for a seat on the new town council.

Conservative candidates were elected to the newly created authority which has a Reform UK majority.

​Sir Jacob suggested that the town’s former Conservative MP “deserves a seat in the House of Lords for his contribution to British public life – he’s exactly the sort of person who ought to be in the House of Lords”.

​Asked if he had advice for local Conservatives, he said: “Keep battling on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​He also criticised the current Labour government, stating he was “absolutely astonished by the level of incompetence.

​“I actually thought that they would prove perfectly competent, that Keir Starmer would manage responsibly, and they’ve gone from hopelessness to hopelessness.”

​In addition to serving as Minister for Brexit Opportunities under Boris Johnson’s premiership, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg was also the Secretary of State for Business in Liz Truss’ short-lived cabinet.

​Ms Truss resigned as Prime Minister 45 days after taking office following a disastrous mini-budget which proposed £45bn of unfunded tax cuts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Jacob said he had been to Malton “quite a few times before, which is where my mother-in-law was born, but I’ve never gone any further, so I’ve never gone on to Scarborough.”

​“It’s lovely to be here,” he added.