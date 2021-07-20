£38m masterplan to secure Whitby's long-term future backed by Scarborough Council

The authority’s cabinet today approved the Whitby Blueprint which sets out the ambitions of the council for the next 15 years to attract “hundreds of millions of pounds” in additional funding for the town.

Among the proposals are an overhaul of the harbour to create spaces for businesses, expand the seafood offering via the fish market, road improvements and creating a public space on the Endeavour Wharf.

The three other pillars of the blueprint are to enhance activity in the west side of the town, connecting the town both physically and digitally and establishing Whitby Beacons which are marquee projects including a new Maritime Skills Academy, 50 carbon neutral homes and creating the Eastside Wellbeing Centre.

Borough councillors have supported a £38m masterplan to secure the long-term future of Whitby.

The total cost of Blueprint projects comes in at more than £37.8m but the council hopes that it will act as a showcase to other parties and businesses to invest in the town.

Some of the funding and projects come from the Towns Fund award of £17.1m Whitby secured earlier this year, the projects suggested by the Town Deal Board.

The document seeks to address some of the biggest challenges faced by Whitby residents, including access to opportunity for training and employment.

Cllr Steve Siddons, the leader of the council, welcomed the publication of the document as the cabinet gave it its full backing.

He said: “I am pleased that there are so many parts of this plan which are directed at residents rather than visitors.

“This is something that is absolutely essential as we are never going to get significant investment in our infrastructure and our towns if we do not have a clear vision ourselves of what we want to do.

“That has been borne out, even as we speak, with regard to the Scarborough blueprint which has been around for a couple of months now and the amount of interest [that is] being shown by investors, and I am sure the same will apply to Whitby.

“And I hope that the balance between tourism and residents is maintained and we get interest in both those areas to help us complete our aspirations.”

The council released a Scarborough Blueprint earlier this year with a one for Filey in the works.

Parts of the scheme are already under way, including the pedestrianisation of Whitby Swing Bridge, which is now closed to vehicles at weekends as part of an ongoing trial.

Cabinet member Cllr Carl Maw added: “Whitby is an absolutely beautiful place, it is one of the jewels on the coast.