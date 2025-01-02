Residents object to developer’s plan to delay footbridge construction at Scarborough’s High Mill estate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dozens of objections have been lodged against a developer’s plans to delay the construction of a bridge over Scalby Beck.

Lovell Partnerships’ proposal to delay building a bridge until the 50th home in its development at the High Mill estate in Scalby is occupied has been met with more than 60 objections.

The site was granted planning permission for up to 220 new homes in 2020 by the now-defunct Scarborough Council.

Lovell said the delay would create “a reasonable time frame for the delivery of the bridge given the requirements for approval and the construction programme”.

Plans for High Mill and Scalby.

But sceptical locals have raised concerns that permitting the postponement could lead to the bridge’s construction being indefinitely delayed.

Michael Costelloe said: “If this amended proposal is agreed to I would happily place a bet that the bridge will never, ever be built in the certain knowledge that I would win it!”

He described the proposal as “yet another disgraceful attempt by the developer to avoid installing this significant and important feature”.

Last year, the developer sought permission to change the plans so it would not be required to build the pedestrian cycle bridge over the Scalby Beck River.

At the time, council planning officers stated: “It is our firm view that [the bridge] is essential to the sustainability of the development at High Mill Farm.”

Officers added: “While we recognise that provision of the bridge is not entirely straightforward and there are some difficulties that have been accounted for, we feel it is fundamental to the original planning permission.”

After councillors rejected the developer’s plan to completely scrap the bridge in 2023, Lovell Partnerships reassured residents that the existing pedestrian and cycle route from Station Road would be retained and a new “foot/cycle bridge over Scalby Beck will connect to the existing route to the south”.

In the past two weeks, more than 60 objections have been raised by residents and councillors with only one letter of support which did not provide any additional comments.

One resident, Joanne Hakings, said: “This estate is remote with no amenities and the bridge will provide needed connections to facilities within Scarborough without having to drive.

“There are also a lot of children on the estate that deserve easier access routes to schools.”

Coun Derek Bastiman, who represents Scalby on North Yorkshire Council, said he was “totally opposed to any further delay in the installation of this footbridge” and that he had been “originally sceptical about this site application and was only won over by the proposal of a connecting bridge”.

Coun Bastiman added: “I have witnessed young parents taking their children to school in the pouring rain – they have to walk up Field Lane then Station Lane then all the way down Scalby Road – not everyone has a car!”

North Yorkshire Council has not set a date for deciding on the application to delay the delivery of the footpath and cycle route over Scalby Beck.