Ryedale Council launch consultation on changes to council tax support for low-income families

Ryedale House, where Ryedale Council's offices are based.

The authority offers a reduction on the council tax bill for some working age families, which can be 25 per cent, 50 per cent, 75 per cent or 100 per cent of the total depending on the weekly household income, and the number of dependent children.

Under the current scheme, the calculation of the council tax reduction takes into account whether a family has one child, or two or more children.

In November the council’s Policy and Resources Committee will consider whether to change the scheme from April 2022 to take into account whether a family has three children, or four or more children.

If the Council Tax Support Scheme is changed, some families with three, four or more children will receive a larger reduction in their Council Tax bill.

However, the council has warned that the scheme will become more complex and will cost more money to run.

The council is asking members of the public to find out more about the proposed changes to the scheme, and take part in a consultation on the way forward.

The views of the public consultation will be taken into account when the council makes its decision.

Margaret Wallace, head of Customer and Communities at Ryedale Council, said: “By law we must consult with the public on any change to our Council Tax Support Scheme.

“The consultation we are running now looks at changes that could benefit some families with three or more children, and sets out the implications of making that change.

“We would encourage as many people as possible to take part in the consultation – whether or not they currently receive a reduction on their council tax bill.”