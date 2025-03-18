Scarborough and Norton to get 19 new build council homes for ‘first time in decades’

Scarborough and Norton will receive 19 new build homes for social rented housing, shared ownership, and accommodation for homeless households.

A £3.6m plan to buy the new build properties was approved by North Yorkshire Council’s executive committee at a meeting on Tuesday, March 18.

The scheme is part of the authority’s strategy to deliver at least 500 new homes across the county by 2029.

Coun Simon Myers, the executive member for culture and housing, said: “These are probably the first new council homes in Scarborough or Ryedale for about 40 years and I’m very pleased we can be introducing them.

“These are homes for families and children growing up with security and stability. It’s the start for Scarborough and Norton and once funding becomes available from Homes England, we will grasp it with both hands.”

Nine properties will be purchased in Scarborough and the other 10 will be bought in Norton at an average cost of around £190,000 per home, which officers said was “good value for money”.

There are “high housing needs in both Scarborough and Ryedale” with more than 4,500 households on housing waiting lists between the two areas.

Four of the properties in Scarborough will be for shared ownership and five will be social rented while in Norton, four of the homes will be social rented and six will be “move-on accommodation” for homeless households.

Attending the meeting, Coun Tony Randerson said he welcomed the proposal but wanted to see a greater emphasis on providing social rented properties.

“For most of my residents in Eastfield, affordable homes aren’t actually affordable,” he said.

The Social Justice Party councillor added: “The five social homes I really do welcome and I would prefer there to be more but I understand that because of a lack of funding from Homes England, that isn’t possible.”

A report for the executive committee states that a Homes England grant was “not available due to their current programme being oversubscribed” and that if the council had not deviated from its standard loan-to-capital receipts ratio it would not have been able to develop social rented properties in Scarborough “at the current time”.

Coun Myers said: “Because of the lack of funding from Homes England our capacity is slightly limited but I do hope we will see a significant number of social rented homes in Scarborough in the near future.”

He added: “We have been proactive, made it work within the confines of our housing revenue account, and got on with it.”

The proposal was approved unanimously by North Yorkshire Council’s executive committee.