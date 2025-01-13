Scarborough and Whitby MP highlights challenges faced by children with special needs

Scarborough and Whitby MP Alison Hume.

Scarborough and Whitby MP Alison Hume has highlighted the challenges families face in meeting the needs of children with special educational needs (SEND).

Last Wednesday (January 8), MPs met to debate the Government’s new Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, legislation designed to improve children’s safety and boost educational standards.

The bill proposes free breakfast clubs in primary schools, a cap on the number of branded school uniform items, improvements to children’s social care and education, including provisions for looked after children and changes to the regulation of teachers.

Ms Hume said: “I warmly welcome the Bill and the Secretary of State’s commitment to tackling the SEND crisis in our schools.

“However, the Bill is causing concern for families with children who have special educational needs and the battles that parents find themselves fighting in order to ensure that their child’s needs are met.”

Ms Hume went on to say that ‘as a survivor of the SEND jungle, I understand the state of perpetual worry that families live with, and I understand that they are fearful that the introduction of a register may result in increased pressure from the local authority for their child to attend school without the support they need’.

She added: “Last year saw a 40% increase in the number of requests for education, health and care plans in Scarborough and Whitby from the previous year, and almost 30% of decisions on EHCPs took six months or longer, leaving children without the support they needed while waiting.

“If a child does receive an EHCP, parents often feel that the provision offered does not correspond to their needs as there is a shortage of key professionals and funding is often pooled rather than used for the one-to-one support that they really need.”

Drawing on her own experience Ms Hume said that ‘parents do not take the decision to withdraw their child from school lightly’.