Scarborough Council wants to upgrade and expand the borough's CCTV camera network. (Photo: Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Proposals to approve the significant funding boost will be put before councillors in the cabinet at a meeting next week.

In recent years, evidence secured by CCTV operators has led to the conviction of five men for the murder of Solomon Robinson, the jailing of two men after a 55-year-old was killed in 2016 and a conviction for rape.

Councillor Carl Maw, cabinet member for stronger communities and housing, said: "Our CCTV system has secured convictions for several serious crimes, it has saved lives and it keeps people safe across the borough 24/7. It has proved its worth many times over the years."

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are 244 cameras across Filey, Whitby and Scarborough which are monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The cameras have also been used to secure prosecutions for fly-tipping and licensing breaches, prevent suicide attempts and disrupt a county lines drug dealing operation.

Between September and November 2021, there were an average of 360 incidents per month and 60 arrests involving CCTV monitoring.

Given the vital role the network plays in preventing and detecting crime, dealing with anti-social behaviour and ensuring people feel safe, the council is proposing new investment.

The money would pay for 28 analogue cameras to be updated to digital to improve the way they work and the quality of the images they capture.

The technology that runs the 24/7 control room would also be brought up to date with new screens, recording equipment and camera control units.

The cash injection would extend the life of the network for many years.

Cllr Carl Maw added: "There is now a need to upgrade some of the cameras and improve the technology that runs the network.

"As part of our commitment to ensure our residents enjoy better lives in a borough where we all feel safe, I hope my cabinet colleagues will approve this additional investment."