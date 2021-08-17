Scarborough Council approve demolition of public toilets near North Bay as part of Sands development plan

The public toilets which will be demolished and replaced. (JPI Media/ Richard Ponter)

Scarborough Council is to knock down the ageing facilities at Northstead Manor Gardens and replace them with modern conveniences.

The demolition and refurbishment is part of the council's North Bay Sands Development which will also include the site of the town's former indoor pool off Ryndle Crescent and the vacant Atlantis water park site.

Planning permission for the demolition has now been granted by the authority's planning officers.

In its planning submission the council set out its plan for the toilet block, which is located within a car park.

It stated: "The works entail the demolition of the entire building and associated access points.

"The building is currently in use and will remain so until the demolition programme begins.

"It is in poor structural condition and in a poor state of repair.

"We propose to demolish the building in its entirety and install a new eight cubicled facility complete with pay on entry technology and a standalone accessible cubicle accessed via a Radar key.

"The replacement building is narrower and shallower than the current block.

"This will afford a more structured layout for access to the block for all patrons."