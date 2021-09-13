Scarborough Council approves addition of zip line attraction to North Yorkshire Water Park at Wyekham Lake

An artist impression of the two zip lines at Wyekham Lakes. (North Yorkshire Water Park)

Scarborough Borough Council has signed off on planning permission for the Dawnay Estates to build the structure at North Yorkshire Water Park, based on Wykeham Lake.

The 13 metre high tower and zip lines will operate over the "winter lake" on the site.

Following a public consultation no objections to the plans were received.

The Dawnay Estates' planning application gave more detail on the new attraction, stating: "The applicant has instructed the siting of an activity tower with a 250 metre twin zip wire for all year round use together with an associated timber amenity building sited adjacent to the tower.

"Rather than focus all recreational development on the southern peninsular where the majority of wet recreational facilities are taking place, the main objective of this proposal is to focus the dry sports (zip line development) over the central lake area so that visitors are more spread out across the site and the density of visitors is therefore spread over a greater area rather than culminating a bottleneck in one place."

The park opened in 2017, offering visitors two aquatic challenge tracks alongside pedalos and open water swimming.

In 2019, it succeeded in getting the approval to grow the operation to include the creation of an "aqua park zone" which consists of inflatable equipment that form an aquatic obstacle course.

The expansion also included the installation of two 240m long wakeboarding lines, the redesign of a toilet block, the building of a new reception building and the erection of a café on the site.