Scarborough Council earmarks extra £7.1m to fund projects across Scarborough, Whitby and Filey

Scarborough could benefit from some major investment earmarked from Scarborough Council's final budget.

The extra money is on top of the £16.8m already in the existing agreed capital budget.

The council’s spending and investment plans in this budget, discussed yesterday (Jan 18), include:

• £4m to support projects contained in the Whitby and Scarborough blueprints, including the aspiration for a new cinema

• £2.6m for improved infrastructure, coastal protection works and harbours

• £2m to extend the ‘Project Sunshine’ initiative to improve public realm in Whitby, Scarborough and coastal areas

• £1m for Filey to support projects in the emerging town ‘masterplan’

• £750,000 for the Scarborough Fair project for a programme of year-round cultural, music and performance activities

• £150,000 for a feasibility study into restoring and reinvigorating the tree walk in Peasholm Park

Now that the budget proposals have been approved by cabinet there will be a period of public consultation.

Cllr Steve Siddons, Scarborough Borough Council leader, said: “The additional funds for capital projects will mean a significant shot in the arm for communities in Filey, Whitby and Scarborough.”

Cllr Janet Jefferson, Scarborough Borough Council cabinet member for corporate resources, said: “I am really pleased that our final budget plans will benefit the whole of the borough.

“We are proposing significant additional resources for services, major projects and regeneration which will have long term benefits well beyond the formal end of this council.