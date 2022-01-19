Scarborough Council earmarks extra £7.1m to fund projects across Scarborough, Whitby and Filey
Scarborough Borough Council's cabinet has agreed proposals to allocate an additional £7.1m to the capital spending programme for larger or longer-term projects across the borough..
The extra money is on top of the £16.8m already in the existing agreed capital budget.
The council’s spending and investment plans in this budget, discussed yesterday (Jan 18), include:
• £4m to support projects contained in the Whitby and Scarborough blueprints, including the aspiration for a new cinema
• £2.6m for improved infrastructure, coastal protection works and harbours
• £2m to extend the ‘Project Sunshine’ initiative to improve public realm in Whitby, Scarborough and coastal areas
• £1m for Filey to support projects in the emerging town ‘masterplan’
• £750,000 for the Scarborough Fair project for a programme of year-round cultural, music and performance activities
• £150,000 for a feasibility study into restoring and reinvigorating the tree walk in Peasholm Park
Now that the budget proposals have been approved by cabinet there will be a period of public consultation.
Cllr Steve Siddons, Scarborough Borough Council leader, said: “The additional funds for capital projects will mean a significant shot in the arm for communities in Filey, Whitby and Scarborough.”
Cllr Janet Jefferson, Scarborough Borough Council cabinet member for corporate resources, said: “I am really pleased that our final budget plans will benefit the whole of the borough.
“We are proposing significant additional resources for services, major projects and regeneration which will have long term benefits well beyond the formal end of this council.
“The extension of initiatives such as Project Sunshine means will be able to continue – and further - the work we’ve already done to spruce up vital public amenities.”