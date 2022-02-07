Businesses can apply for grants up to £6,000.

Applications are open for firms to apply for the new Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant funding, while the latest round of the Additional Restrictions Grant scheme will soon get underway.

Both schemes are aimed at businesses which have been hit hard by Covid restrictions, such as those in the hospitality and leisure sectors.

Scarborough Borough Council said in a report: "The council is fully aware of the importance of these grants to assist businesses and support the local community and economy.

"The Omicron Hospitality and Leisure grant scheme together with the council’s Additional Restrictions Grant scheme will offer a lifeline to businesses who are struggling to survive during the Covid-19 crisis."

The council has received £9.6m from the government’s Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant scheme which will provide one off grants.

These include £2,667 for eligible firms with a rateable value of £15,000 or under, £4,000 for firms with a rateable value of £15,001 to £50,999, and £6,000 for firms with a rateable value of £51,000 or above.

Applications are already open and the payments will soon be made following a decision from the council’s deputy leader councillor Liz Colling on Friday. This scheme will close on March 18.

Cllr Colling also gave approval for the start of the latest Additional Restrictions Grant scheme for which the council has received £176,783.

The council will now launch a two week application window and make an application form available on its website. This scheme is discretionary and the council will decide which businesses should receive the funding.

This will include one off grants in three bands of up to £2,667, £4,000 or £6,000.

Businesses which will be seen as a priority include those that provide holiday and travel services, and appointment-based businesses that do not deal with regular returning clients such as photography studios.

Event and entertainment businesses, pay-as-you-go indoor classes such as dance schools, and bed and breakfasts will also be top of the priority list.