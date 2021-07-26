Scarborough Council to review allotment provision as hundreds stuck on waiting lists

The waiting list for allotment sites in Scarborough is between 150 and 250 people, with only 97 plots available.

Scarborough Council is set to begin a review of allotment provision in the town as hundreds of people remain on waiting lists to get their hands on a plot.

The authority's Lives and Homes Overview and Scrutiny Committee will meet on Wednesday to look at options on how the shortfall could be addressed.

A report prepared for councillors states that demand for allotments is increasing nationally with a recent study by the University of Sheffield finding that younger people were now looking to take up the hobby.

Providing allotments is a statutory obligation for the council and provides a modest income of around £3,000 each year.

That demand is expected to pick up again due to the pandemic.

The report adds: "Responsibility for the provision of allotments outside of Scarborough town rests with the parish councils and is therefore outside of the remit of this committee.

"Because there is no parish of Scarborough the responsibility for providing allotments within the town lies with the borough council.

"The borough council currently operates allotment sites at Woodlands and Quarry Mount having transferred Sandybed and Prospect Mount allotments to allotment associations under leasing arrangements.

"Both Woodlands and Quarry Mount sites are full and a waiting list is in operation.

"The waiting list for these sites is between 150 - 250 people though the total available allotments only amount to 97 plots in total."

