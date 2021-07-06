The authority is to demolish the ageing facilities at Northstead Manor Gardens and replace them with modern conveniences.

The demolition and refurbishment is part of Scarborough Council’s North Bay Sands Development which will also include the site of the town’s former indoor pool off Ryndle Crescent and the vacant Atlantis water park site.

In a planning submission the council sets out its plan for the toilet block, which is located in a car park.

The planning submission says the North Bay public toilets are "in poor structural condition and in a poor state of repair."

It states: “The works entail the demolition of the entire building and associated access points.

“The building is currently in use and will remain so until the demolition programme begins.

“It is in poor structural condition and in a poor state of repair.

“We propose to demolish the building in its entirety and install a new eight cubicled facility complete with pay on entry technology and a standalone accessible cubicle accessed via a Radar key.

“The replacement building is narrower and shallower than the current block.

“This will afford a more structured layout for access to the block for all patrons.”

The application, which is for the demolition of the toilet block, adds that the site has been plagued by ongoing vandalism and ingress of water.

Tomorrow, the Cabinet Member for Inclusive Growth, Cllr Liz Colling, will be asked to approve a £70,000 budget to start a tendering process to find a partner to create a masterplan for the Sands Development project.