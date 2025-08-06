Scarborough West Pier: Council to consider challenge to £1.8m repairs at meeting

A decision on whether to uphold an objection to £1.8m repairs to Scarborough’s West Pier will be made at a meeting on August 11.

Coastal councillors have challenged the plan to repair Scarborough’s West Pier over concerns that alternative options were not considered.

A meeting of North Yorkshire Council’s Overview and Scrutiny Committee will formally debate the objections next week.

The cross-party committee will decree whether or not NYC’s executive committee, which unanimously approved the repair plan, should reconsider its decision, or whether or not to send the decision to a full meeting of the authority.

If the committee does not refer the matter back to the executive, or refer it to a full meeting, the original decision will take effect on the date of the committee meeting on Monday, August 11.

Coun Janet Jefferson, who represents the Castle division on NYC, which includes the West Pier, said: “I am calling in this decision because I do not believe that NYC’s executive were made aware within the legacy harbour project of the alternative option of replacing sheet piling and extending life from 10 to 50 years.”

A report to the overview and scrutiny committee states that the executive was aware that “the option to replace with new piles had been considered” and notes that “in the current construction market, the cost of replacing the piles would be expected to be of the order of £5m”.

Coun Jefferson, supported by several other members, also questioned whether “the decision to move ring-fenced legacy reserves from Scarborough Harbour into general reserves [is] open to challenge in the light of the Whitby Harbour ruling?”

According to a council report, the Executive did not decide to move ring fenced legacy reserves from Scarborough Harbour into general reserves.

A report states: “The Scarborough Harbour account does not have sufficient funds to pay for the works and therefore it is being credited with funding from the general reserves to pay for the works.

“The loan will be interest-free and is repayable when there are sufficient funds in the Scarborough Harbour account.”

While the challenge to the decision also urged the authority to confirm it was progressing new opportunities for income generation and sustainability of the harbour “such as offshore wind energy and the introduction of a boat hoist,” a report states the issue does not relate to the decision taken by the executive.

However, North Yorkshire Council confirmed that it was pursuing new opportunities for income generation and sustainability of the harbour.

The meeting is open to members of the public and will be held at County Hall in Northallerton, at 10.30am on Monday, August 11.