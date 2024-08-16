Scarborough’s Crescent Hotel applies for extended music and alcohol hours

Crescent Hotel, Scarborough. Google Maps

Scarborough’s Crescent Hotel is seeking extended hours for the sale of alcohol from the licensing authority.

The Crescent Hotel, located at Belvoir Terrace in Scarborough has applied for extended hours for “all licensable activities”.

If North Yorkshire Council’s licensing authority approves the application, the family-run hotel would be allowed to serve alcohol from 9am to 1am, daily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to a previous application, the sale of alcohol was permitted from 10am to 11pm from Monday to Friday, and until 10.30pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

As the application covers all currently licenced activities, the hotel would be allowed to play live and recorded music indoors and outdoors, show films and plays, and serve late-night refreshments until 1am.

Last year, the hotel turned its pub into a “chilled-out cocktail lounge”.

Sadie Shard, who owns and runs the hotel in Scarborough with her family, said at the time: “We wanted it to be less pub and more bar feel and relaxed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wanted it to be somewhere people can come for cocktails, prosecco and nibbles – that type of vibe.”

The Crescent Hotel, which is located next to the Brunswick Centre, was built in the 19th century and has 22 bedrooms.

The application is currently pending consideration with the licensing authority and the deadline for public representations is Wednesday, September 11.

Representations can be sent in writing to North Yorkshire Council, Licensing Services, Town Hall, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough.

They can also be sent via email to [email protected].