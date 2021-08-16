Scarborough's seafront bar and restaurant Marisco Lounge applies to continue al fresco dining

Scarborough's Marisco Lounge has applied to continue offering al fresco dining to customers.

Earlier this year, Loungers UK Limited opened the Marisco Lounge in the vacant Pizza Express building in Sandside in the latest offering in its Lounge franchise of bars.

The company, which also runs the Cosy Club brand, has applied to Scarborough Council to extend its pavement licence for the property.

The government legislation brought in last year, designed to promote economic recovery and growth in response to the coronavirus pandemic, introduced an easier pavement licence application process for businesses that already serve food and drink.

Planning permission is also temporarily waived for pavement licences and the process is sped up to limit the waiting times for those applying.

The aim of the legislation is to help protect hospitality businesses and give them the opportunity to maximise their income potential whilst social distancing measures remain in place.

As part of the decision-making process, Scarborough Council consults with its own environmental health team, the highways authority, North Yorkshire Police and the public.

The scheme had been due to expire on September 31 this year but has now been extended by 12 months by the government, though premises must apply for the extra time.